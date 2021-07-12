 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
On the Border remains closed after weekend electrical fire
0 comments

On the Border remains closed after weekend electrical fire

{{featured_button_text}}

Waco's On the Border Mexican Grill and Cantina remained closed Monday after an electrical fire early Saturday filled the building with smoke.

Waco Fire Department spokesman Lt. Keith Guillory, public information the electrical fire started at an outlet in the restaurant's takeout area. The fire traveled up the wall and set off the building's fire sprinklers some time before 6:30 a.m., he said.

The restaurant's alarm system alerted the alarm company that the sprinklers had activated, prompting the company to contact the fire department.

Firefighters arrived at 6:34 a.m. to find a smoke-filled building and a small fire that had been contained by the sprinklers. Two trucks, four engines, one AMR unit, 25 firefighters and one supervisor worked together to extinguish the blaze around 6:47 a.m. No one was injured.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Judge doubts Bob Baffert was fairly treated

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert