On the Border remains closed after weekend electrical fire

Waco's On the Border Mexican Grill and Cantina remained closed Monday after an electrical fire early Saturday filled the building with smoke.

Waco Fire Department spokesman Lt. Keith Guillory, public information the electrical fire started at an outlet in the restaurant's takeout area. The fire traveled up the wall and set off the building's fire sprinklers some time before 6:30 a.m., he said.

The restaurant's alarm system alerted the alarm company that the sprinklers had activated, prompting the company to contact the fire department.

Firefighters arrived at 6:34 a.m. to find a smoke-filled building and a small fire that had been contained by the sprinklers. Two trucks, four engines, one AMR unit, 25 firefighters and one supervisor worked together to extinguish the blaze around 6:47 a.m. No one was injured.

