One dead after shooting Tuesday afternoon near Bosque Boulevard

One person died after being shot Tuesday afternoon at a residence on Parkwood Street near Bosque Boulevard, Waco police Officer Garen Bynum said.

He was taken to a local hospital after police responding to a shots fired call just before 3 p.m. found him along Bosque Boulevard, not far from the residence where he was shot, Bynum said. He later died. Police are working to identify him and will not release his identity until family has been notified.

"Officers also went to the private residence on Parkwood Dr. where they were able to locate the other individual involved in the shooting," Bynum wrote in a press release Tuesday evening. "Officers then learned that the shooting had occurred inside of the residence on Parkwood. The individual that was involved in the shooting was on scene and has been cooperative with officers and detectives."

Because of the location of the shooting, Waco Independent School District placed Crestview Elementary School and Dean Highland Elementary School on alert and increased police presence to help secure the campuses for dismissal. Waco High School was also placed on lockout, prohibiting anyone from entering or exiting the building while classes continued as normal inside.

Police do not believe the public is in any danger in relation to the shooting, but the cause of the shooting remains under investigation, Bynum said.

