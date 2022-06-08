 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

One hospitalized, one jailed after Tuesday night shooting in Waco

  • 0

One man is hospitalized, alive, but his condition is "unknown," and another man is jailed after a shooting Tuesday night on Columbus Avenue in Waco, police said.

Waco officers arrested Larry Darnell Wright Jr., 39, on suspicion of shooting one man at the Historic Lofts at Waco High apartments, 815 Columbus Ave., according to a statement from Waco Police Department spokesperson Cierra Shipley.

Larry Darnell Wright Jr.

Wright

Wright remained in custody Wednesday evening on $250,000 bond following his arraignment hearing earlier in the day for a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, jail records show.

Officers responded to a call at about 10 p.m. at the apartments, Shipley said. There they found one man with a gunshot wound, rendered first aid and sent him on to an area hospital.

"(His) condition is unknown at this time, but he is alive,” Shipley wrote Wednesday afternoon.

Officers believe the shooting to be an isolated incident, and the investigation is ongoing, Shipley said.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Christopher De Los Santos is a U.S. Army veteran with a master’s degree in journalism from The University of Texas. He previously worked at the Williamson County Sun in Georgetown.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Why these fishermen moved from catching fish to trash

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert