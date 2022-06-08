One hospitalized, one jailed after Tuesday night shooting in Waco

One man is hospitalized, alive, but his condition is "unknown," and another man is jailed after a shooting Tuesday night on Columbus Avenue in Waco, police said.

Waco officers arrested Larry Darnell Wright Jr., 39, on suspicion of shooting one man at the Historic Lofts at Waco High apartments, 815 Columbus Ave., according to a statement from Waco Police Department spokesperson Cierra Shipley.

Wright remained in custody Wednesday evening on $250,000 bond following his arraignment hearing earlier in the day for a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, jail records show.

Officers responded to a call at about 10 p.m. at the apartments, Shipley said. There they found one man with a gunshot wound, rendered first aid and sent him on to an area hospital.

"(His) condition is unknown at this time, but he is alive,” Shipley wrote Wednesday afternoon.

Officers believe the shooting to be an isolated incident, and the investigation is ongoing, Shipley said.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.