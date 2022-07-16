 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
One killed, two injured in wreck at 18th, Clay

A crash early Saturday morning near 18th Street and Clay Avenue killed one person and seriously injured two others, Waco police announced.

Officers responded at about 2:15 a.m. and provided immediate medical aid to everyone involved, according to a police press release.

"Crash investigators learned a Dodge Charger was traveling southbound on 18th St. and hit a Chevrolet Silverado traveling east," the press release says. "The impact spun the Chevrolet around, turning it over on its passenger side."

The driver of the Chevy was pronounced dead at the scene by a justice of the peace, and the driver and a passenger in the Dodge were taken to a hospital with serious injuries, police said. The driver and passenger in the Dodge were in stable condition by later Saturday morning.

Next of kin of the Chevy driver has been notified.

Police have not provided names or ages of the people involved or specified what they believe led to the crash. A traffic light operates at the intersection of 18th and Clay.

The Waco Fire Department and American Medical Response participated in the response. The investigation is ongoing.

