One man arrested, one man dead after rollover in China Spring

A 23-year-old man died and a 21-year-old man was arrested on an intoxication manslaughter charge in a single-vehicle rollover Sunday in China Spring, after they were seen turning doughnuts in a truck, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety arrest affidavit provided Wednesday.

DPS troopers and emergency medical service providers responded to the crash at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Cougar Lane and China Spring Road, also known as Farm-to-Market Road 1637.

The only passenger in the truck was dead when medics arrived, and troopers arrested the man they identified as the driver, Alexis Gutierrez, on a second-degree felony charge of intoxication manslaughter, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit identifies the passenger, but the Tribune-Herald was unable to confirm Wednesday whether his family had been properly notified.

Witnesses told investigators they saw the two men driving on China Spring Road and turning doughnuts, and the witnesses had social media video the passenger had posted, according to the affidavit.

On video, Gutierrez could be seen “in the driver’s seat, alcoholic beverages in the center console area, and presumably (the passenger) recording from the passenger’s seat,” the affidavit states.

Gutierrez denied driving, but bystanders and medics who helped Gutierrez from the vehicle told a trooper they had seen him in the driver's seat, according to the affidavit. Gutierrez smelled of alcohol, and field sobriety tests gave indications he was not sober, the trooper reported.

He was taken into custody and brought to an area hospital, where his blood was drawn to be tested for blood alcohol concentration and he received medical clearance to be taken to jail, the affidavit states.

Gutierrez was arrested on a second-degree felony charge of intoxication manslaughter. He was released from McLennan County Jail by Wednesday on $30,000 bond.

Christopher De Los Santos is a U.S. Army veteran with a master’s degree in journalism from The University of Texas. He previously worked at the Williamson County Sun in Georgetown.

