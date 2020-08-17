One man dead after string of three overnight shootings in North Waco

Waco police Monday were investigating three overnight shootings in the Brookview neighborhood, including one in which a 23-year-old man was killed.

Officers were called around 2:15 a.m. Monday to the intersection of North 34th Street and Brook Circle, where a vehicle had crashed into a pole, Waco police Officer Garen Bynum said. At the crash, police found a 23-year-old man who was unresponsive and discovered a gunshot wound in his upper torso.

Bynum said the man was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The man’s name was not immediately available.

Earlier in the morning around 12:30 a.m., police were called to a corner store at North New Road and Bosque Boulevard, where a man said he had been shot at, Bynum said. He reportedly told officers he was fired upon at a different location and drove to the store to get help.

Bynum said police are working to identify a possible suspect in the reported shooting.

Another shooting reportedly occurred around 6 a.m. in the 1000 block of North 34th Street. Gunshots were reported in the area, and after police were notified of a suspicious person at North 36th Street and Grim Avenue, they found a man there with a gunshot wound.

Though all three shootings were within a radius of less than a mile, it was unclear Monday morning whether they were connected as police continued to investigate and locate suspects in each of the shootings, Bynum said. No one had been arrested in connection to the shootings as of Monday morning.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.