One murder charge dropped in Halloween 2019 killing in Waco, another reduced

A McLennan County prosecutor dismissed a murder charge last week against one of the defendants in a shooting death at a 2019 Halloween party in Waco, days after the co-defendant entered a negotiated plea for a lesser offense.

The murder charge against Krisean Jamon Gibson, 23, was dismissed as Judge Thomas West of the 19th State District Court signed the order Thursday. Gibson's co-defendant, Jamarine Jashan Long, 22, entered a negotiated plea of guilty on June 23 to deadly conduct, enhanced to a second-degree felony, and received a 12-year sentence.

Gibson and Long had been indicted in May 2020 in the shooting death death of D’Airse Kevion Holder at The Grove Apartments, 2826 S. University Parks Drive. Holder was shot Nov. 1, 2019.

Gibson had been held in McLennan County Jail since Feb. 21, 2020.

Jail records Gibson also list an aggravated robbery charge out of Bellmead and an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge out of West. He remains jailed with bail listed at $450,000.

In the motion to dismiss the murder charge against Gibson, McLennan County prosecutor Susan Shafer wrote that the case requires additional investigation.

Jessi Freud, Gibson’s attorney, did not return phone calls from the Tribune-Herald Friday or Tuesday.

Long's attorney, Darren Obenoskey, also did not return calls from the Tribune-Herald.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.