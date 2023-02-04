A recent series by reporters for Lee Enterprises, the parent company of the Tribune-Herald, has highlighted overwhelmed and underfunded indigent defense systems across the West.

In McLennan County, opinions vary on the effectiveness of the system in place. Local officials in the judicial system, including court appointed attorneys, said defendants with court appointed representation can get a thorough and vigorous defense. Local NAACP leaders said the system should be studied thoroughly to determine whether a public defender office or some type of nonprofit defense for the indigent should be implemented.

The county does not have a public defender office. Instead, an indigent defense coordinator assigns cases on a rotating basis to a pool of private-practice defense attorneys who volunteer to take cases as they come up. Minimum trial experience requirements increase as the level of a defendant’s charge increases. Officials agreed that appointed attorneys are paid at rates that fall well short of market rates for a privately funded criminal defense attorney.

In the 2023 budget, the McLennan County Commissioners Court approved $6.4 million for the Criminal District Attorney’s Office, and the Indigent Defense Coordinator has $5.6 million available, of which the county expects about $200,000 to $250,000 to be reimbursed by the state.

The district attorney’s office prosecutes all misdemeanor and felony cases in the county. Court appointed attorneys only defend clients whose income and assets fall below 125% of the federal poverty level or who can show significant financial hardship because of other factors.

Data from the Texas Indigent Defense Commission shows the vast majority of felony charges, typically more than 90%, and between half and three quarters of misdemeanor charges in McLennan County were defended with appointed counsel between 2017 and 2021, the most recent data available. Commission data shows the county’s total indigent defense spending was about $3.5 million per year between 2017 and 2019, then $2.6 million in 2020 and $2.8 million in 2021, when trials were severely limited by the pandemic.

Neither McLennan County Indigent Defense Coordinator Tami Parsons nor Judge Virgil Bain, who supervises the county’s pre-trial office and the indigent defense coordinator, agreed to be interviewed for this article.

County Judge Scott Felton and County Administrator Dustin Chapman said the indigent defense system used in the county works fairly well.

Felton said cases handled by appointed attorneys and cases handled by privately funded attorneys in McLennan County have similar rates of reversal on appeal, indicating the quality of representation is the same.

Court appointed attorneys in McLennan County are paid a flat fee of $350 per misdemeanor plea, or $225 for a dismissal, and $800 per felony plea, or about $650 for a dismissal. Hourly rates for trials run as high as $125 per hour for first-degree felonies, less for less severe cases.

Court appointed attorneys in the county can also request money for paid investigators and paid experts in such fields as forensics or medicine.

Defense attorney Jonathan Sibley said all such requests he had made have been approved. Sometimes the experts are approved one stage at a time as he moves through as case, but he always has them when needed, he said.

The system also allows attorneys who do not properly defend their clients to be removed from the rotation.

Sibley said he knows of fewer than five attorneys who have been removed from the indigent defense rotation for cause.

McLennan County Criminal District Attorney Josh Tetens, who was a defense attorney himself from 2008 until he took office last month, also said the system in place works.

“An indigent client in this county can get a defense attorney who is certified to try capital cases,” Tetens said. “He will work just as hard for them as he does for his paying clients.”

Many defense attorneys who participate in the indigent defense program have more than a decade of experience and have tried hundreds of cases, Tetens said.

A defense attorney who takes court appointed appellate cases, Jessi Freud, said all the defense attorneys she knows who take appointed clients treat them the same and work just as hard for them as they do for retained clients.

Judge Thomas West of Waco’s 19th State District Court said the county recently increased experience requirements for defense attorneys trying higher degree felonies.

McLennan County Commissioner Pat Miller said she looks to national and statewide trends indicating the system can be improved.

“Our system is a part of the whole system,” Miller said. “I’m starting from the fact that the United States leads the world in number of people incarcerated and that Texas has more incarcerated than any other state.”

She said the publicly funded criminal defense system operates with one hand tied behind its back.

“When a court appointed attorney in this country goes up against a fully funded DA’s office, there is room for the justice system to be unfair, unjust and unconstitutional,” Miller said.

Miller said she would like to see a public defender office in the county sized according to the proportion of indigent defendants in the county. It should be staffed with investigators and forensics experts just like the district attorney’s office.

She said its attorneys and staff should be paid at the same rate as the district attorney’s office.

Considering the low rate of pay for appointed attorneys and the high rate of cases resolved through plea deals, the system in McLennan County should be thoroughly studied, said Cris Houston, second vice-president of NAACP in Waco and an attorney herself.

“Also, when defense attorneys have both retained clients and court appointed clients, the opportunity exists for them to work harder for the client who pays the market rate,” Houston said.

She said court appointed defense attorneys are paid a third or less of the market rate.

A thorough study of the indigent defense system would require input from officials involved in the system and from members of the broader community, Houston said.

“That means talking to defendants and their families, too,” she said.

Houston said she would recommend adding a public defender office or a nonprofit that funds defense for indigent clients alongside the present system.