Orchard Lane residents told to stay indoors as suspects flee vehicle stop

The Waco Police Department is asking residents near Orchard Lane to stay indoors as they attempt to locate individuals they believe to be armed after they fled a vehicle stop.

According to Officer Garen Bynum, officers attempted to pull over a vehicle causing the individuals to flee.

Sergeant Ryan Howard with DPS said the Waco Texas Anti-Gang unit attempted to stop a Chevrolet Malibu on Orchard Lane near Harry James Road shortly after 1 p.m.

According to Howard, the driver failed to stop and tried to evade officers and ended up crashing the vehicle. Three unidentified males fled on foot and are believed to be armed and dangerous.

“Heavy law enforcement presence” is on site trying to assist in the search of the persons, including officers from Bellmead, Texas DPS troopers, McLennan County Sheriff's Office as well as a helicopter.

The scene remains active.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.