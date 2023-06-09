A former employee at the Poppa Rollo's Pizza restaurant on Hewitt Drive has filed a lawsuit against an owner over allegations of harassment and retaliation.

The suit, filed by Waco attorney Ryan Johnson in Waco's 74th State District Court, says the woman, who is not named in the filing, was hired at the restaurant in September 2018 when she was 17 years old. The suit claims that during her years of employment, she endured unwanted touching and verbal harassment from an owner, Justin Duty, as well as people she believed were Duty's friends and acquaintances.

Duty said by phone Friday afternoon that his lawyers at the Crowe & Dunlevy firm had advised him not to talk to reporters. Attempts to reach the firm Friday afternoon were unsuccessful.

Duty is a member of the family that opened the original Poppa Rollo's location on Valley Mills Drive in 1969.

In the suit, the woman seeks more than $1 million in actual damages, exemplar damages and damages for past and future mental anguish.

"Based on our investigation, there is a clear pattern of sexual misconduct that has been going on for several years and there are multiple young women involved, some of whom were high school students at Midway and Lorena when he hired them," Johnson said by email Friday.

The suit alleges the plaintiff reported unwanted touching and verbal harassment to supervisors without result.

"When the sexual harassment occurred, Plaintiff would complain to her supervisor, but was told repeatedly that that was 'just part of the job if you want tips,'" the suit says. "Defendants never investigated Plaintiff’s reports of sexual harassment and/or discrimination or otherwise reprimand anyone related to the same."

Within a few days of her latest complaint, the woman was sent to work at another Poppa Rollo’s location without following any sort of progressive discipline policy or procedure, the suit says.

"Ultimately, Defendants’ retaliatory conduct led to the Plaintiff's constructive and/or actual discharge of employment from Poppa Rollo’s," the suit says.