Owners of destroyed café at Homestead Heritage plan to rebuild

Partners in the popular Café Homestead at the Homestead Heritage community near Gholson were making plans Friday to rebuild after an early morning blaze destroyed the handmade log building.

The Elm Mott Volunteer Fire Department arrived at the scene at 608 Dry Creek Road at 1:51 a.m., 11 minutes after receiving a page about the fire, and found the front porch and roof fully engulfed in flame, Fire Chief Tom Klingensmith said.

With temperatures estimated around 10 degrees, fire hydrants were frozen, and fire crews had to use hoses from a tanker truck to attack the blaze, Klingensmith said. The department got mutual aid assistance from Ross, Gholson, West, Bellmead, Waco and Lacy-Lakeview departments.

The cause of the fire was unknown as of Friday morning.

The building was erected by Homestead artisans in 1993 using cedar logs from Mexia, making it the first permanent building at the intentional Christian community that now draws tens of thousands of tourists a year. The cafe is one of the attractions, earning a place this year on Yelp's top 100 restaurants in Texas. Cafe Homestead officials said they served about 90,000 meals a year.

"Homestead Cafe was more than a building, more than meals served it," general manager Andrew Taylor said Friday. "It was about relationships we made in the community."

He said the community will build the structure back, and bigger than before. The community is planning a fundraising dinner in late January at its church fellowship hall nearby, and aims to open Cafe Homestead at the fellowship hall in February as a temporary location. In the meantime, a barbecue restaurant and coffee shop remain open at the complex.

Taylor was joined at the site Friday morning by partners Caleb Tittley and Asahel Adams. The partners said they did not immediately have estimates for the loss and the cost to rebuild, but insurance will help pay for some of the loss.