Pap’s Drive-In robbed at gunpoint, Bellmead Police seek leads
Pap's Drive-In robbed at gunpoint, Bellmead Police seek leads

Pap's Drive-In robbery

Bellmead Police are seeking information about this man, who they believe robbed Pap's Drive-In early Saturday.

 Bellmead Police, provided

The Bellmead Police Department is investigating an armed robbery Saturday morning at Pap’s Drive-In.

Officers responded to a report of a robbery at about 5 a.m. at Pap’s Drive-In, 4305 Bellmead Drive, according to a department press release.

A man went in the store with a rifle, demanded money, left with an undisclosed amount of cash and drove away in a white older model Ford Expedition with a loud exhaust, according to the press release.

Police are asking anyone with information on the robbery to call 254-799-0251.

