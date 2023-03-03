During the third day of prosecution testimony in the murder trial of former Waco day care operator Marian Fraser, multiple parents testified Friday about ailments their children experienced while in Fraser's care that resolved shortly after her day care closed.

Fraser is on trial in Waco’s 19th State District Court in the 2013 death of 4-month-old Clara Felton. An appeals court overturned her 2015 murder conviction in the case, and she was later granted a new trial. The state accuses her of giving Clara a fatal dose of diphenhydramine, or Benadryl, on March 4, 2013, while the child was at Fraser’s home-based Spoiled Rotten Day Care on Hilltop Drive. Fraser has said she did not give the girl Benadryl. Clara’s grandfather is McLennan County Judge Scott Felton.

Waco firefighter Corey Bright responded with the firetruck that arrived first at the day care when Clara was reported unresponsive. He said he focused on trying to revive Clara until the ambulance arrived.

Under questioning from McLennan County Assistant District Attorney Matt Hix, Bright told the jury he saw several play pens in the home and knew it was a day care but he had tunnel vision for Clara as soon as he was pointed to her location. Bright said he regularly responds to homes with children, but he did not see or hear any other children at Fraser's day care that day.

Under cross examination by defense attorney Letty Martinez, Bright said the driver of his firetruck turned off its siren, but he could hear the ambulance's siren as it drove up.

A death investigator who worked with Clara's medical examiner, Elsa Davís, told the jury she spoke to Clara's parents, Perry and Loren Felton, about the use of diphenhydramine, which is available under the brand name Benadryl. They told Davís they did not give this medicine to Clara the day she died. The Feltons also denied giving Fraser permission to give Benadryl to Clara, Davís said.

The state also called to the witness stand multiple parents whose children Fraser also cared for, first among them pharmacist Sheridan Sibley.

Sibley said she had a phone conversation with Fraser after Clara's death in which Fraser said she had a Zyrtec prescription for her dog and wondered if that antihistamine had fallen to the floor or somehow gotten into Clara's system.

Under prosecution questioning, multiple parents told the jury their children developed mysterious ailments that cleared up after they left Fraser's care. When defense attorneys objected, Hix told Judge David Hodges he planned to bring a medical expert to the stand who would show the medical relevance of these parents' testimony. Hodges allowed the testimony.

One of Sibley's children developed a tremor in both hands while in Fraser care, and it began to improve soon after he left her care, Sibley told lead prosecutor Tara Avants.

One of Chelsa Ressetar's children who experienced an RSV infection at 5 weeks but entered Fraser's care in good health at 3 months began to vomit two or three times a night, several nights a week soon after the child began to attend Spoiled Rotten, Ressetar testified. Ressetar said the child's vomiting subsided completely during a two-week trip to Colorado and ended totally within weeks after the day care closed.

Ressetar's child had been referred to a children's hospital in Fort Worth to be tested for cystic fibrosis around the time Clara died, Ressetar said under Avants' questioning. On cross, Ressetar said the cystic fibrosis testing was never completed and she did not recall actually traveling to Fort Worth, because the child's symptoms subsided within weeks of Spoiled Rotten's closure, but not right away.

Prosecution testimony is expected to resume Monday.