Paroleld burglar sentenced to 20 years in Bellmead home break-in

The occupant of the residence came home about 11 a.m. and surprised Johnson in the house. Johnson started running but the man caught up with him in his car about two blocks away and realized that he and Johnson knew each other, Hunting Horse said.

Johnson stopped running and agreed to take the man to his stolen items, but the man called police and Johnson ran away again, she said. Police tracked Johnson to an apartment in Bellmead, where they found a bag full of ammunition and a pistol that police learned had been stolen in another home burglary, Hunting Horse said.

Johnson later confessed to the burglary and agreed to tell police where he had hidden the stolen goods, she said.

After Johnson pleaded guilty and the judge dismissed the jury, Hunting Horse and Fuentes informally answered questions from the panel about evidence they likely would have heard if the trial had gone ahead, Johnson's criminal record and poor disciplinary record in prison. At least six on the panel said they were comfortable with the 20-year plea deal. One man said he would have agreed to 25 years, while another said he thought Johnson deserved 35 or 40 years.

