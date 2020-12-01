Patient alleges negligence, fraud by Waco dental office

"In addition, upon wakening from the procedure, Ms. Hill asked the doctor why he pulled a certain tooth. Town responded that Ms. Hill had woken up during sedation and told him to pull that tooth, something she had no recollection of and something that if true could have only been done while under sedation," the lawsuit claims.

Hill also was told that Town performed a graft, which she later discovered had not been performed. However, Stonehaven billed Hill's insurance company for the graft, the lawsuit alleges.

"Ms. Hill's insurance was also billed for significant other work that was simply not done, including, but not limited to, supposed pulling of wisdom teeth — again, something that had not been done," the suit states. "Ultimately, defendants left Ms. Hill with incomplete work which will need to be corrected and completed as she can only chew on one side."

The lawsuit claims that when Hill sought to get her medical records from Town and Stonehaven so she could get treatment elsewhere, the office refused to turn over her records, an alleged violation of Texas law.

This is the second negligence, fraud and Texas Deceptive Trade Practice Act lawsuit filed against Stonehaven in the past four months.

In August, a Waco couple alleged in a lawsuit, also filed in 414th State District Court, that Stonehaven officials induced them to extract their teeth to have implants, falsified credit applications and then left the 70-year-old woman toothless after her insurance would not cover the procedure.

