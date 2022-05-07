 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pedestrian on I-35 dies in collision with McLennan County deputy responding to call

  • 0
Stock - police lights arrest crime 5 (copy)

Waco police are investigating a fatal collision between a pedestrian and a McLennan County Sheriff's Office deputy driving to a call early Saturday morning on Interstate 35.

"At 1:50 a.m. a female was hit while walking southbound in the middle of the outside lane on I-35 when a McLennan County Sheriff’s deputy, en route to a call in Lorena, hit the female," a Waco police news release stated. "CPR was immediately given by the driver, unfortunately her injuries were too severe, and she was pronounced dead at the scene."

Officials closed the southbound side of the interstate between 18th Street and New Road for a few hours Saturday morning.

Officials have notified the family of the victim but did not immediately release her identity.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Russia intensifies attacks on Mariupol

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert