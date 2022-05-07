Pedestrian on I-35 dies in collision with McLennan County deputy responding to call

Waco police are investigating a fatal collision between a pedestrian and a McLennan County Sheriff's Office deputy driving to a call early Saturday morning on Interstate 35.
"At 1:50 a.m. a female was hit while walking southbound in the middle of the outside lane on I-35 when a McLennan County Sheriff’s deputy, en route to a call in Lorena, hit the female," a Waco police news release stated. "CPR was immediately given by the driver, unfortunately her injuries were too severe, and she was pronounced dead at the scene."
Officials closed the southbound side of the interstate between 18th Street and New Road for a few hours Saturday morning.
Officials have notified the family of the victim but did not immediately release her identity.