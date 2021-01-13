Pickup stolen from Waco dealership's lot

Waco Police are seeking information about a white Ram pickup stolen from Bird-Kultgen Ford early Sunday morning.

“This type of vehicle theft is out of the norm for the Waco area,” Officer Garen Bynum wrote in a press release Wednesday. “We usually see vehicle thefts where people simply left their keys in the car while it was running or people leaving their keys out in open and plain view.”

A security officer at Bird-Kultgen called police at about 3:15 a.m. Sunday and reported that "a fence had been run through," according to the press release. The first police officer to arrive also found a lock on a gate to the lot had been cut and found a tow strap in the lot, Bynum wrote.

A manager then arrived and told officers a white 2018 Ram 2500, with only an orange Bird-Kultgen tag and no license plates, had been taken from the used lot, and officers started reviewing security footage, according to the press release.

The department is asking anyone with information about the theft to call police at 750-7500 or, to remain anonymous, call Waco Crime Stoppers at 753-4357.

