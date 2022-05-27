 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Plea deal in Waco child death falls apart

A plea agreement in which a Waco man would have accepted a sentence for evidence tampering in the September shooting death of his 2-year-old nephew fell apart Thursday.

On Friday morning, the 54th State District Court showed the case of Derrick Damon Pipkins Jr., 21, of Waco, to be scheduled for a jury trial on a third-degree felony evidence tampering charge stemming from his nephew’s shooting last fall.

Derrick Damon Pipkins Jr.

Pipkins

Pipkins' defense attorney, Jonathan Sibley, said he was confident earlier this week the 54th State District Court would accept a plea agreement and a sentence of 10 years.

Investigation of the toddler’s death determined the shooting was accidental, according to court records. The toddler had removed a gun from Pipkins’ knapsack in back room of a Waco apartment, records state.

Police had charged Pipkins with evidence tampering as a third-degree felony in connection with the shooting death. Police reported he was prohibited from being in possession of a firearm at the time and attempted to conceal the weapon in an effort to keep it out of evidence.

Neither the defense attorney, nor the prosecutor could be reached for comment before the Memorial Day weekend.

Christopher De Los Santos is a U.S. Army veteran with a master’s degree in journalism from The University of Texas. He previously worked at the Williamson County Sun in Georgetown.

