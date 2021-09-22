Police: 2-year-old fatally shot after finding family member's gun

Waco Police believe a 2-year-old boy fatally shot and killed himself after finding a 21-year-old family member's gun Wednesday evening.

Officers responded at about 6 p.m. to the University Club Apartments, 1725 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., where the child had suffered a gunshot wound to the head, according to a police press release. Emergency medical providers took him to a local hospital, where he later died.

"Investigators learned that the 2-year-old victim had located a firearm in a backpack belonging to an adult family member," the press release says. "At this time it is believed that the victim may have accidentally shot himself with the firearm after finding it."

The owner of the gun took it and fled but later returned and was arrested on a tampering with physical evidence charge, according to the press release.