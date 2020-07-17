Police add smuggling of person charge against man accused of taking advantage of woman's visa status

Police added a felony smuggling of a person charge Friday against a man who was arrested on gun and drug charges after a traffic stop last month in Lacy Lakeview.

Daniel Andres Kwon, 34, of Houston, had married a woman whose visa was expiring, and text messages on his phone indicate he was using her "immigration status to his benefit and possibly the financial benefit of others," according to an affidavit for the smuggling of a person charge. They did not complete the paperwork necessary to give the woman legal residency in the United States, and Kwon had been hiding her "to avoid detection by law enforcement," knowing she had overstayed her visa, the affidavit states.

"Kwon indicated that if (the woman) married him, he would bring her family to the US," investigators reported.

Her visa was set to expire in late April, and they had gotten a marriage license April 13, then got married April 18 in Houston, according to the affidavit.

McLennan County Sheriff's Office deputies initially arrested Kwon and two women he was traveling with from Washington State to Houston, after finding two guns, cocaine, ecstasy, Adderall, methamphetamine and marijuana during the traffic stop June 15, officials reported at the time.