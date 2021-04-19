Police arrest Lacy Lakeview man in knifepoint sex assault case

Lacy Lakeview police arrested a man Friday after he was accused of sexually assaulting his girlfriend at knifepoint in late March.

According to an arrest affidavit, Eric Evangelista, 35, was intoxicated at the time of the assault on March 28. He and his girlfriend began arguing and struggling over a cellphone at an apartment near North I-35 Frontage Road, when he began to choke her and repeatedly hit her on the head with the phone until his 11-year-old son told him to stop, the affidavit states.

The affidavit reports that after he released her, Evangelista then kicked the woman in the chest. Police interviewed the 11-year-old and confirmed that he witnessed the assault, according to the affidavit.

Evangelista allegedly took the woman's cellphone and car keys and made her get in the car with him to drive his kids to their biological mother’s house. The woman told police in the affidavit that he hit her with a closed fist multiple times in her face and shoulder during the drive before they returned to the apartment.

According to the affidavit, the woman was crying in the bathroom when Evangelista went inside and pulled out a hunting knife from his waistband and proceeded to hold it up to her face, allegedly he was "not done with her."