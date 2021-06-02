Police arrest man in sexual assault case from New Year's

Robinson Police arrested a man Tuesday after a woman reported he sexually assaulted her after New Year's celebrations, according to an arrest affidavit.

Police arrested Damian Allen Henderson, 24, on a second-degree felony sexual assault charge and sought a warrant for a sample of his DNA to compare to a sample tied to the alleged assault.

A 20-year-old woman sought medical assistance immediately after the alleged attack, according to the affidavit. She told police she and a friend had met two men during New Year's celebrations and knew them by their street names, including Henderson, who they knew as "Real Raw," the affidavit says.

Her friend invited the men to their residence in Robinson, and when they arrived, she went to bed in her room alone, according to the affidavit. She woke up at about 7 a.m. with Henderson on top of her, and he sexually assaulted her as she said "no" and "stop" multiple times, police reported.

The woman identified Henderson from a photo array as the person who assaulted her and she knew as "Real Raw," according to the affidavit.

Henderson was released Tuesday from McLennan County Jail on $10,000 bond.

