 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police arrest man in sexual assault case from New Year's
0 comments
POLICE REPORT

Police arrest man in sexual assault case from New Year's

{{featured_button_text}}

Robinson Police arrested a man Tuesday after a woman reported he sexually assaulted her after New Year's celebrations, according to an arrest affidavit.

Police arrested Damian Allen Henderson, 24, on a second-degree felony sexual assault charge and sought a warrant for a sample of his DNA to compare to a sample tied to the alleged assault.

Damian Allen Henderson

Henderson

A 20-year-old woman sought medical assistance immediately after the alleged attack, according to the affidavit. She told police she and a friend had met two men during New Year's celebrations and knew them by their street names, including Henderson, who they knew as "Real Raw," the affidavit says.

Her friend invited the men to their residence in Robinson, and when they arrived, she went to bed in her room alone, according to the affidavit. She woke up at about 7 a.m. with Henderson on top of her, and he sexually assaulted her as she said "no" and "stop" multiple times, police reported.

The woman identified Henderson from a photo array as the person who assaulted her and she knew as "Real Raw," according to the affidavit.

Henderson was released Tuesday from McLennan County Jail on $10,000 bond.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Coaches, players call out NBA fans' bad behavior

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Hailing from the Chicagoland area, Amaris E. Rodriguez is a 2019 graduate of Northeastern Illinois University and formerly worked the Journal & Topics news organization in Des Plains, Illinois.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert