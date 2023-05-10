A 17-year-old was arrested Wednesday in the shooting death of another 17-year-old last week in Waco, police announced.

The U.S. Marshals Service Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested Ruben Villa Lee Dominguez, 17, in Freestone County, on a murder charge in the May 2 death of Tercquan Johnson, 17.

Dominguez is expected to be brought to McLennan County Jail, according to a Waco Police Department press release.

Police responded at 8:41 p.m. May 2 to the shooting in the 1900 block of J.J. Flewellen Road and found Johnson with gunshot wounds, police said at the time. He was pronounced dead at the scene.