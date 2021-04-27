 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police arrest Waco man wanted in child sex abuse case
0 comments
POLICE REPORT

Police arrest Waco man wanted in child sex abuse case

{{featured_button_text}}

The Waco Police Department on Tuesday arrested a Waco man who was wanted on three felony charges related to the sexual abuse of a minor.

Darnell Paul Jones, 29, was charged with two counts of sexual assault of a child and one count of possession of child pornography, according to an arrest affidavit.

Darnell Paul Jones

Jones

According to the affidavit, on Oct. 14, Jones allegedly assaulted a female who was under the age of 17 by performing oral sex on her.

The affidavit also reads that Jones was in possession of visual material that showed him engaging in sexual contact with the girl's breast.

Jones was arrested and taken to McLennan County Jail where he was released on Tuesday after posting a $15,000 bond.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories April 27

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Hailing from the Chicagoland area, Amaris E. Rodriguez is a 2019 graduate of Northeastern Illinois University and formerly worked the Journal & Topics news organization in Des Plains, Ill. Steve Boggs Editor

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert