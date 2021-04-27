Police arrest Waco man wanted in child sex abuse case

The Waco Police Department on Tuesday arrested a Waco man who was wanted on three felony charges related to the sexual abuse of a minor.
Darnell Paul Jones, 29, was charged with two counts of sexual assault of a child and one count of possession of child pornography, according to an arrest affidavit.
According to the affidavit, on Oct. 14, Jones allegedly assaulted a female who was under the age of 17 by performing oral sex on her.
The affidavit also reads that Jones was in possession of visual material that showed him engaging in sexual contact with the girl's breast.
Jones was arrested and taken to McLennan County Jail where he was released on Tuesday after posting a $15,000 bond.
