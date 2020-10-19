Police: Arrested suspect stole car with children inside

A Waco man is charged with multiple felonies after stealing a truck Sunday with two children inside, Waco police said.

Vincent James Foster is charged with two counts of kidnapping and endangering a child along with theft of a firearm and theft of a vehicle. Both children are home safe and uninjured after the incident.

Around 8 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a call that a Ford F-150 that had been stolen from a Central Texas Marketplace parking lot with a 14-year-old girl and 9-year-old boy inside.

The 14-year-old walked across the parking lot while officers were gathering information about the theft and said she’d jumped out of the vehicle to escape. The suspect dropped the 9-year-old off at a second location, where he was found safe and uninjured.

Waco police tracked the vehicle to a Temple truck stop, where officers from a second agency arrested the suspect and found two firearms inside.

“We are extremely grateful for all of the hard work done by all officers and agencies involved and that these babies were reunited with their parents,” Waco Officer Garen Bynum said in a press release. “We are also thankful that this criminal is in jail where he will now face the multiple felony charges before him.”

