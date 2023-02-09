Accused of shooting his wife in the upper thigh Monday during a discussion over infidelity, an Axtell man remained jailed Thursday with bond set at $1 million, records show.
McLennan County deputies arrested Rainer Joseph Herbert, 56, in the nonfatal shooting of his wife at the home they shared in the 1600 block of Kirkland Hill Road, Herbert's arrest affidavit says.
Herbert stood at the end of the bed where his wife was going to sleep and pointed a firearm toward her while asking questions about an affair he believed she was having, his affidavit says. He told her she was going to get shot if she did not answer his questions, according to the affidavit.
"When (his wife) answered his question, Rainer discharged his weapon, striking (her) in the upper left thigh causing serious bodily injury," the affidavit says.
Deputies arrested Herbert on Monday on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, family violence.