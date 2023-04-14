Bellmead police arrested a man Thursday over his intimate relationship with an underage girl, records show.

James Louis Newton, 37, of Bellmead, had been a sexual relationship for about a year with a girl who turned 17 in March, his arrest affidavit says. He also sent at least one self-taken nude photo of himself to the girl, showing his genitals, his arrest affidavit says.

On March 26, officers responded to a home in the 600 block of Hogan Lane in Bellmead on a barricaded subject call. When they identified Newton and the teenage girl as the people inside the home, officers called in the lead investigator.

The lead investigator interviewed the girl and later determined the duration of her sexual relationship with Newton, her age and that Newton sent her the nude photo.

Newton was arrested on a second-degree felony charge of sexual assault and a Class B misdemeanor charge of sharing harmful material with a child. He was released Friday from McLennan County Jail on $12,000 bond.