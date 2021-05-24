 Skip to main content
Police: Bellmead PD charge man in girlfriend's shooting
The Bellmead Police Department arrested a local man accused of shooting his girlfriend on Monday morning during an argument, leaving her in serious condition. 

Dari Washington, 21, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the shooting.

Assistant Police Chief Brenda Kinsey said the department received a call Monday around 9:50 a.m. regarding a shooting at the Eagle Crest apartments at 4210 Bellmead Drive. Police found a wounded 22-year-old woman, whose name has not been released.

Police determined that Washington shot the woman at least three times during an argument. She was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. Kinsey said the woman underwent surgery but survived.

Police arrested Washington in the 3700 block of Bellmead Drive and transported him to McLennan County Jail, where he was being held on a $500,000 bond.

