Police chase from Beverly Hills ends with crash on I-35 near downtown Waco
POLICE REPORT

Beverly Hills Police arrested a man on multiple felony charges Wednesday night after they said he led them on a car chase that ended when he crashed on Interstate 35 near Fourth Street in Waco.

Jose Luis Anzures, 40, of Waco, failed to stop his black Chevrolet Trailblazer when an officer tried to pull him over at 7:51 p.m. for an expired registration, according to a police press release. The officer stopped chasing after a short pursuit but continued to check the area for the Trailblazer, according to the press release.

Jose Luis Anzures

Anzures

The officer spotted the vehicle at the intersection of New Road and the I-35 service road, sitting behind traffic, and initiated another stop. Anzures rammed a vehicle in front of him to push through the intersection, and the officer chased as Anzures headed north on I-35, the press release says. Waco Police responded and helped the victims in that crash.

In an interstate work zone near Fourth Street in Waco, Anzures attempted an evasive maneuver with his vehicle and struck concrete barricades on both sides of the northbound lanes, leaving the vehicle inoperable, police reported.

Emergency medical providers took him to a local hospital before he was taken to McLennan County Jail.

Anzures remained in jail Thursday on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, evading arrest with a prior conviction, reckless driving, and a previous warrant charging unlawful possession of a firearm. Jail records also list an alleged parole violation, which would prevent him from being released on bond.

Reporter

Hailing from the Chicagoland area, Amaris E. Rodriguez is a 2019 graduate of Northeastern Illinois University and formerly worked the Journal & Topics news organization in Des Plains, Illinois.

