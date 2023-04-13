An argument during a child custody exchange escalated to a shooting Wednesday in Beverly Hills, police said.

The argument between Tyler De'shun Groudeau Cheeks, 21, and the 22-year-old boyfriend of his child's mother at a home in the 4100 Block of Memorial Drive ended with Groudeau Cheeks shooting the other man in the face with a semiautomatic handgun at about 5 p.m. Wednesday, according to a statement by Beverly Hills Police Chief Kory Martin.

Groudeau Cheeks then pointed the weapon into the face of the child’s mother, Martin said.

The first officer to arrive at the house asked a bystander to apply pressure to the wounds of the man who was shot while the officer drove to an area hospital to get the victim treated, Martin said. The man was in stable condition as of Thursday morning, Martin wrote.

Groudeau Cheeks left the home on Memorial Drive and called police from a few blocks away, where officers soon detained him.

Officers searched his vehicle and found the gun they believe was used in the shooting and a useable amount of marijuana, Martin said.

Officers arrested Groudeau Cheeks on two second-degree felony charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a Class A misdemeanor charge of unlawful carry of a weapon and a Class B misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana. He remained in McLennan County Jail on Thursday with bond listed at $43,000.