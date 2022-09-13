Police clear campus at Waco High after report of shooting; No indication of credible threat

Dozens of first responders rushed to Waco High School on Tuesday following a report of a school shooting. Parents received anguished phone calls from frightened students and hurried to pick them up. School officials soon reported the situation was the result of a hoax, and an hour and forty minutes after the first call, police had fully cleared the campus and found no indication of a credible threat.

Waco police responded at about 2:15 p.m. Tuesday to a call reporting an active shooter and injured students at Waco High School, but determined there was not an active threat on the campus and there had been no injuries.

Officials gave the all clear by 3:40 p.m., and parents were picking up students soon afterward at the Base at the Extraco Events Center, 4401 Bosque Blvd.

“There was no credible threat on the campus at 2020 N. 42nd St.,” Waco Police Department spokesperson Cierra Shipley said.

No one at the school was found to have had an unauthorized weapon, she said. She said police are looking into the possibility a fake weapon was present, but that no real weapons were found.

As police arrived, they all followed the safety plan, clearing the campus room by room and building by building, Shipley said. The 320,000-square-foot campus has about 150 classrooms, Waco ISD spokesperson Alice Jauregui said.

The district put out a call at 2:23 p.m. to all families and employees describing the situation at Waco High and notifying them enhanced safety measures were in place at three other schools in the area, according to Jauregui. The district followed up with a text at 2:47 to all Waco High families and employees saying there was no active threat, that families should go to the Base, not the school, and that police were working to secure the campus.

As police cleared the school, hundreds of parents and guardians, some who rushed over still in hairnets or work clothes, were directed to the Base at the Extraco Events Center.

Bosque Boulevard was backed up with cars going both ways by 2:45 p.m. Parents said they did not know where to go or park, and all the neighborhood streets in a half-mile radius were completely full of parked cars.

Parents at the Base discussed their anxiety over the situation and frustration with a lack of communication. One said she heard from her daughter, who was locked in a closet and told her the principal sounded scared as he gave the lockdown announcement.

By about 3 p.m., Waco Police Department social worker DeAngela Bynum was walking around telling people standing outside the Base they would soon be allowed inside to get away from the afternoon heat, and that police would be briefing parents on what happened and how to pick up their student. At that point Bynum said they had cleared every room at the school.

The district put another call to Waco High parents at 3:02 confirming the threat was a hoax and describing dismissal plans, Jauregui said in an email. The district sent at least seven rounds of calls or texts with updates between 2:23 and 3:48 to families with either Waco High or the three other campuses that went on a secure status. All adults who register students provide contact information, she said.

“Our teachers, our students and our Waco ISD Police Department have all trained for this,” Jauregui said at the scene Tuesday afternoon. “Everyone knew what to do and followed the training. We’re very thankful that no actual credible threat was found.”

After-school activities were scheduled to continue as normal, and Wednesday will be a normal school day, she said.

Agencies that responded Tuesday afternoon included Waco police, Waco ISD police, Lacy Lakeview police, the McLennan County Sheriff's Office, McLennan County Constables, the Texas Department of Public Safety, Waco Fire Department and American Medical Response.

Shipley said there was only one phone call to police dispatch reporting an active shooter, during the entire incident. Officials would expect to be flooded with calls in an active shooting situation.

The lack of follow-on calls from the campus reporting anything going wrong was an indicator that there was no threat, Shipley said.

As officers entered school buildings and began clearing the rooms, they found no chaos, no one injured and these were additional indicators no threat was present, Shipley said.

When she reported the all clear at 3:40, she confirmed police agencies clearing the campus had found no weapons, no destructive devices and no threatening people.

By the time of the all clear, Waco police had not determined whether the caller making the report about Waco High sincerely believed the incident was happening or was actually part of an attempt to deceive, she said. Later Tuesday, school officials referred to the incident as a hoax.

Also Tuesday afternoon, officials in Dallas and Houston responded to false reports of shootings at schools. Dallas-area police received a call and responded Tuesday afternoon to Lincoln High School, cleared the school and determined the call was a hoax, Dallas ISD spokesperson Caren Rodriguez said.

Houston police received a report of a shooting with injuries in a specific room at Heights High School, which they quickly determined was false, police reported. There was no credible threat at the school, and there were no injuries in the school.

Shipley said that Waco police would work with Dallas police and police from other cities, including Houston and Austin, where similar threats had been reported but not found in order to determine if it was a coordinated hoax.