Police: Driver held alcoholic drink as he was helped from crash that killed 2 near Waco

A Bellmead man is in McLennan County Jail after he was indicted in a traffic crash last year that left two people dead and a third seriously injured.

Anthony Edward Suarez had not been arrested in the incident until recently because he also was injured in the Sept. 12 crash on the Interstate 35 access road near Birch Street. The indictment against him was issued Jan. 20 and remained sealed until he was taken into custody recently.

A McLennan County grand jury indicted Suarez on two counts of intoxication manslaughter and one count of intoxication assault in the deaths of Elmer Servin, 22, and Cirilo Randy Melendez, 23, and injuries to Odalys Rodriguez, 21.

According to police reports, Suarez admitted he had been drinking before he started to drive and lost control of his Chrysler 300 after hitting a curb on the southbound interstate service road near Birch Street in the Lacy Lakeview area. He then swerved, hit a pile of rocks and careened into a ditch, which caused the car to roll multiple times, police reported.

Servin died at the scene and Melendez died while being flown to a Temple hospital, according to reports. Rodriguez was flown to a Temple hospital, where she was treated for her injuries.