Police: Evidence-tampering arrest stems from toddler's gunshot death

“Waco, it is with great sadness that yet again one of our children has died from gunfire," Victorian wrote. "It is heartbreaking to watch and hear of family members mourning from gun related incidents or violence that could have been prevented. No one needs to live with the guilt or heartache of knowing that a weapon that they owned, were in possession of, or mishandled, killed or injured anyone, particularly innocent children. Guns are not toys and should always be handled responsibly and as if they are loaded. Under NO circumstance should guns be accessible to children. The consequence of discharging a weapon not only impacts the person injured or killed, but families and communities as well. The Waco Police Department is urging all gun owners to lock, secure and safely store weapons. We must take ownership in protecting the lives of our loved ones from ALL gun violence.”