Police: Evidence-tampering arrest stems from toddler's gunshot death

Waco Police made an evidence-tampering arrest and Chief Sheryl Victorian called on gun owners "to lock, secure and safely store weapons" in connection with the Wednesday shooting death of a local toddler.

Police arrested Elias Julian Espinosa, 25, on a third-degree felony tampering with evidence charge stemming from the Wednesday shooting death of 22-month-old Zillyana Thornton, according to police statements. Neither Espinosa’s relationship to the child, nor any actions leading to the charge have been clarified.

Following his arraignment Thursday on the felony charge, Espinosa was released on bail.

Officers responded to Zillyana’s shooting Wednesday afternoon in the 3500 block of Alta Vista Drive, according to a police statement. Family members began to drive Zillyana toward an area hospital before police arrived at the home and American Medical Response met them on the way to continue transporting the child. She died of her wounds at about 3:30.

Detectives later collected the handgun believed to have discharged the bullet that killed Zillyana, police department spokesperson Cierra Shipley said Wednesday.

Waco Police Chief Sheryl Victorian issued a statement as well.

“Waco, it is with great sadness that yet again one of our children has died from gunfire," Victorian wrote. "It is heartbreaking to watch and hear of family members mourning from gun related incidents or violence that could have been prevented. No one needs to live with the guilt or heartache of knowing that a weapon that they owned, were in possession of, or mishandled, killed or injured anyone, particularly innocent children. Guns are not toys and should always be handled responsibly and as if they are loaded. Under NO circumstance should guns be accessible to children. The consequence of discharging a weapon not only impacts the person injured or killed, but families and communities as well. The Waco Police Department is urging all gun owners to lock, secure and safely store weapons. We must take ownership in protecting the lives of our loved ones from ALL gun violence.”

Detectives from both the department's special crimes and crimes against children units are investigating the case.

The department has free gun locks available to anyone in the community. For more information about the locks, call 254-750-1761.

Christopher De Los Santos is a U.S. Army veteran with a master’s degree in journalism from The University of Texas. He previously worked at the Williamson County Sun in Georgetown.

