Police expect spike in child abuse outcries as students return to school

While schools will be on the watch for COVID-19 symptoms as students return, law enforcement officials are expecting a different kind of spike: reports of child abuse that has gone unidentified during the pandemic shutdown.
Sgt. Jason Lundquist, who supervises the Crimes Against Children unit for the Waco Police Department, said he anticipates a surge of child abuse reports as students continue to return to schools. The abrupt end of classes in the spring likely left victims without a safe place to report and outside the view of caring school or child care officials who can spot signs of abuse, he said.
“Children are unique victims of crime and abuse because they vary in their cognition,” Lundquist said. “We deal with kids who are a minute old to children who are almost 17, and that varies a lot in what children can do. But what most don’t do is call 911, say they were abused and that it only happened once last night.”
The National Children’s Alliance reports nationwide about 1% of children become victims of some form of abuse in their lives. Because most abusers are personally connected to their victims, the social interactions at school are an important avenue for bringing abuse to the attention of law enforcement, Lundquist said.
“911 didn’t shut down, but 911 for kids shut down,” he said.
The Waco Police Department typically has about 1,000 criminal child abuse cases per year, along with about 2,500 referrals to Child Protective Services. Lundquist said about 1,200 to 1,500 cases are assigned out to six Crimes Against Children detectives, resulting in about 50 cases coming in front of Lundquist for review a week.
“In April and May, we were in single digits,” Lundquist said. “The reporting systems were there. CPS was still working. we were still working. 911 was still working.”
But the systems that typically uncover child abuse were, at a minimum, altered.
Texas law requires that any person, including teachers and doctors, who suspects a child has been abused or neglected to immediately make a report to local authorities.
The Waco Independent School District enrolls almost 15,000 students a year. When classes resume Sept. 8, teachers will make engaging with all students a priority, whether they are attending classes in-person or remotely, said Rachelle Warren, assistant superintendent for student services and support.
“We understand that our students are going to have to reacclimate to being in school in the communication patterns, relationships that happen within a school context and it will be perhaps more important to engage with our students and make personal connections, because we are not in the ‘normal’ we knew last year,” Warren said. “We are going to be re-doubling our efforts with our students, so just like any other year we will be able to see those differences or clues that additional investigation is needed.”
Midway Independent School District, with about 9,000 students, resumed classes last week. Sgt. Stuart Cooper, supervisor of the Hewitt Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division, said he, like Lundquist, expects an increase in abuse reports to follow.
“Right now, we have dwindled down to few and far between for CPS referrals or child abuse or neglect cases,” Cooper said. “When kids go back to school, they are around friends and teachers who have dealt with them for years possibly and they feel comfortable saying things to them they don’t feel comfortable (at home).
“Kids have been home and in the case where children have been around their abusers for months, they haven’t had the right outlet for them to tell anyone. … So I agree with Waco PD that we will have an increase in outcries throughout this next year.”
It is too soon to tell just what the need will be, but the Court Appointed Special Advocates of McLennan County organization has added to its volunteer base to be prepared, spokesperson Lucas Land said. The volunteers represent the interest of children in court proceedings.
“A lot of people are wondering what is going to happen, and we are in the same boat because we don’t know what is going to happen,” Land said. “We are preparing and other people are wanting to find ways they can help out during the pandemic, and CASA is a great way because we’ve pivoted to doing things remotely … so we can still advocate for children.”
Regardless of any change in the pace of cases, Lundquist encouraged anyone who suspects child abuse to report it to local authorities. He said no case is too small to go unreported.
“Bias is an incredible hindrance to child abuse investigations, because most people are good people and good people don’t want to think about the awful things that people can do to a child,” Lundquist said. “Never take for granted what a child may tell you, because you might be the only person the child makes an outcry to.”
To make a report, contact the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services at 800-252-5400.
