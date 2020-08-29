Police expect spike in child abuse outcries in Waco area as students return to school

“Right now, we have dwindled down to few and far between for CPS referrals or child abuse or neglect cases,” Cooper said. “When kids go back to school, they are around friends and teachers who have dealt with them for years possibly and they feel comfortable saying things to them they don’t feel comfortable (at home).

“Kids have been home and in the case where children have been around their abusers for months, they haven’t had the right outlet for them to tell anyone. … So I agree with Waco PD that we will have an increase in outcries throughout this next year.”

It is too soon to tell just what the need will be, but the Court Appointed Special Advocates of McLennan County organization has added to its volunteer base to be prepared, spokesperson Lucas Land said. The volunteers represent the interest of children in court proceedings.

“A lot of people are wondering what is going to happen, and we are in the same boat because we don’t know what is going to happen,” Land said. “We are preparing and other people are wanting to find ways they can help out during the pandemic, and CASA is a great way because we’ve pivoted to doing things remotely … so we can still advocate for children.”