Police: Felon with a gun leads to trouble at Waco parking lot party

What started out with "play-fighting" during an outdoor drinking party at Kate Ross apartments Monday night ended with a man in jail for shooting at an apartment with 15 people inside, police said.

Officers arrested Reivone Dyshaade Montgomery, 35, at about 10 p.m. that night near the 800 block of South 11th Street, a police spokesperson said. Police charged Montgomery with 14 counts of second-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and booked him into McLennan County Jail, records show. An arraignment hearing Tuesday set his bail at almost $1.1 million.

Additional charges for Montgomery stemming from the incident include third-degree felony felon in possession of a firearm, and misdemeanor counts of assaulting and injuring a family member and giving false information to police, jail records show.

“They were all hanging out in the parking lot Kate Ross and they were drinking,” Montgomery’s arrest affidavit states a witness told police. “(Montgomery) was play fighting with his girlfriend.”

Then Montgomery became angry with his girlfriend and she started screaming, the affidavit states.

Next, two of the men there in the parking lot went to her aid by punching Reivone in an attempt to separate him from the woman, the affidavit states.

Then Montgomery went to his truck to grab a handgun, and the nine children and six adults remaining at the parking lot party ran into an apartment, the affidavit states. Police reported Montgomery fired at least six rounds at the apartment where the adults and children went.

Montgomery remained in McLennan County Jail on Thursday.

