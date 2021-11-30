Police: Fourth suspect, age 14, arrested in Waco man's killing

A 14-year-old was taken into custody shortly before noon Tuesday in the Sept. 19 shooting death of Israel Martinez, 22, of Waco, police announced.

The child is the fourth suspect taken into custody in the case, in which Martinez was lured to a house in the 2200 block of Gurley Avenue, where he was found dead outside with multiple gunshot wounds, according to an affidavit for the one adult suspect arrested.

Justin Angel Hernandez, 19, has remained in jail without bond on a capital murder charge since Nov. 18. A 15-year-old and a 16-year-old have remained in a juvenile facility since Nov. 22 in the case.

Before his death, Martinez had been in contact on Facebook Messenger with a fraudulent account associated with Hernandez, according to the affidavit for Hernandez. The account had previously been used to "scam several males for money," the affidavit says.

Police found multiple calibers of spent shell casings at the scene of the shooting, and witness reported seeing multiple people flee from the area, according to the affidavit.

