Police: Girls kidnapped by father returned after his arrest in Fort Worth

Fort Worth police late Monday found two Waco girls believed to have been kidnapped by their father and took them away from the man, who was placed under arrest.

Waco police had been searching for Robert Arenas, 38, after he was accused of abducting the girls from their grandfather's South Waco business Monday afternoon. Arenas did not have legal custody of the children, ages 7 and 8, who were in their grandfather's care, police said.

Arenas arrived at his father's business in the 2600 block of Speight Avenue at about 2:20 p.m., Monday, in a vehicle owned by his boss, and reportedly brought his children food, Waco police Sgt. David Conley said. The girls talked to Arenas in the parking lot briefly, then got into his vehicle.

Conley said Arenas drove off with the girls to his father's Lacy-Lakeview home, where he stole about $5,000 cash and a different vehicle, which he used to leave McLennan County.

The family attempted to find the children, then called police around 5:30 p.m.

Waco police Officer Garen Bynum posted a public alert on the department's social media pages Monday evening, noting that the family believed Arenas might flee to Mexico.