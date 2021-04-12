Police hunt for armed suspects who fled traffic stop on Orchard Lane

Local law enforcement spent hours Monday searching for three armed men who crashed a vehicle while trying to elude police, then fled on foot near Orchard Lane in Waco.

Sgt. Ryan Howard with the Texas Department of Public Safety said Waco's Texas Anti-Gang unit attempted to stop a Chevrolet Malibu on Orchard Lane near Harry James Road shortly after 1 p.m.

He said the driver failed to stop and tried to evade officers and ended up crashing the vehicle.

The Waco Police Department sent out a notice Monday afternoon warning residents of the neighborhood to remain indoors while police searched for the men, who were considered armed and dangerous. Waco and Bellmead police along with the DPS and McLennan County Sheriff's Office joined in the search, which included a helicopter.

Officers left the scene at approximately 5:45 p.m., and Sgt. Howard said the danger to the neighborhood appeared to have passed.

