Two people riding a motorcycle died late Sunday in a collision with a car near Brazos Park East, Waco police said.

The collision occured around 9 p.m. Sunday near the 3900 block of North Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, according to a statement Monday from Cierra Shipley, a Waco police spokesperson.

The driver of the 2006 Suzuki motorcycle, Aaron Neason, 28, was pronounced dead at the scene, Shipley said. First responders transported Neason’s passenger, Leslie Rogers, 26, to an area hospital where Rogers died of the injuries, according to the statement. Shipley released the names of the deceased Monday but said she did not have information on where the victims were from.

Police at the scene concluded that the crash occurred when the driver of a Chrysler 300 tried to make a U-turn on MLK Jr. Boulevard and struck the motorcycle that was trailing the car, Shipley wrote.

Waco officers had filed no charges by Monday morning, but the investigation is ongoing, according to the statement.