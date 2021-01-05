Police ID cyclist killed in Chapel Road crash

Waco police have identified a 66-year-old cyclist who was killed Sunday in a collision with an SUV on Chapel Road.

The man, Tim Eaton, was pronounced dead at a local hospital Sunday evening.

Eaton was struck by a westbound car shortly before 5 p.m. as he turned into the westbound lanes of Chapel Road from the parking lot of Community Bank and Trust, 8820 Chapel Road, Waco Police Department Officer Garen Bynum said.

The driver of a 2007 Jeep SUV had just turned the corner from nearby Hewitt Drive when she struck the cyclist in the uncontrolled intersection, Bynum said. He said the driver was cooperative with the investigation at the scene and it is unlikely any charges will be filed.

Waco Fire Department and AMR were on the scene when police arrived and tried to give the man medical attention before he was taken by ambulance to a hospital, Bynum said. No autopsy has been ordered in the case, he said.