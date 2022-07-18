Police ID man killed in South Waco crash early Saturday

Waco Police have released the name of the man killed in a two-car wreck early Saturday near 18th Street and Clay Avenue.

Edwardo Zamora, 57, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash by Justice of the Peace Fernando Villarreal, police said Monday in a news release.

Zamora was headed east around 2:15 a.m. in a Chevrolet Silverado when a Dodge Charger heading south on South 18th Street struck his truck, spinning it around and turning it onto the passenger side, the news release states.

The driver and passenger of the Charger suffered serious injuries and were taken to a hospital, where they were in stable condition Monday, the release says.

The release says no charges have been filed, and the investigation is ongoing.