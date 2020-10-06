 Skip to main content
Police ID motorcyclist who died in Lake Shore Drive wreck
Police ID motorcyclist who died in Lake Shore Drive wreck

Waco police have identified a motorcyclist who died of his injuries in a Monday evening crash on Lake Shore Drive.

Zane Finley, 28, of the Waco area, was taken to the hospital after the wreck but did not survive his injuries, Officer Garen Bynum said Tuesday.

Police said Finley was eastbound in the 2700 block of West Lake Shore Drive when he collided with a white Kia sedan that was turning left into an apartment complex. The sedan driver was also taken to the hospital.

The crash is under investigation, and no charges have been filed.

