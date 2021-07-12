 Skip to main content
Police ID victim, expect capital murder charges in deadly restaurant robbery
Police ID victim, expect capital murder charges in deadly restaurant robbery

greek shooting

Candles, balloons and flowers are placed outside of local restaurant and store Mr. Greek on Waco Drive, where an employee was shot and killed Saturday during a reported robbery.

 Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald

Waco police have identified the victim who was fatally shot Saturday morning during a robbery at a Waco restaurant as 57-year-old Nemer Ali Alsayyed Ahman Othman.

Othman's death is now being investigated as a capital murder, according to a Waco Police Department press release issued Monday. Othman was an employee at Mr. Greek Grocery and Grill, 2625 W. Waco Drive

Police responded to the incident at 6:20 a.m. Saturday and found Othman already dead in the front parking lot of the restaurant following a reported robbery.

Another employee, Reem Jamaleddine, said Othman was working the night shift, from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m., when he was killed. He had worked for the store for about a month before the shooting, but had been employed there in the past.

Mr. Greek opened in January 2018 as a restaurant and Mediterranean-style grill.

