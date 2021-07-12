Police ID victim, expect capital murder charges in deadly restaurant robbery

Waco police have identified the victim who was fatally shot Saturday morning during a robbery at a Waco restaurant as 57-year-old Nemer Ali Alsayyed Ahman Othman.

Othman's death is now being investigated as a capital murder, according to a Waco Police Department press release issued Monday. Othman was an employee at Mr. Greek Grocery and Grill, 2625 W. Waco Drive

Police responded to the incident at 6:20 a.m. Saturday and found Othman already dead in the front parking lot of the restaurant following a reported robbery.

Another employee, Reem Jamaleddine, said Othman was working the night shift, from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m., when he was killed. He had worked for the store for about a month before the shooting, but had been employed there in the past.

Mr. Greek opened in January 2018 as a restaurant and Mediterranean-style grill.

