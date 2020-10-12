Police identify hit-and-run victim, suspect in juvenile custody

Waco police have identified the victim of a Saturday night hit-and-run crash and report a suspect in the fatal incident remains in juvenile detention.

Waco police Officer Garen Bynum said 29-year-old Glafira Ann Rodriguez-Flores was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred about 11:45 p.m. Saturday at North Ninth Street and Jefferson Avenue. Two others in Rodriguez-Flores' vehicle, a 30-year-old woman and a 4-year-old child, suffered serious injuries and were hospitalized, Bynum said.

The driver of a 2007 Buick SUV fled after the crash but has since been detained by police. He remains in the Bill Logue Juvenile Justice Center, detained on failure to stop and render aid-causing death and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges. Police are withholding his name because he is a juvenile.

Rodriguez-Flores was driving a 2008 Cadillac when it collided with the Buick SUV. Police investigators say the driver of the Buick reportedly ran the stop sign at Ninth and Jefferson.

Judge Gary Coley Jr., the county's juvenile court judge, will arraign the 15-year-old suspect and conduct a detention hearing Monday afternoon, court officials said.

