Police identify Lake Waco drowning victim

"We are saddened by the turnout of this tragedy and our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends, and community as they mourn the loss of Mr. Dixon," Waco police spokesman Garen Bynum said. "We are also thankful for all of the different agencies and divisions that assisted in this search. Those include the Waco Police Department Patrol Division, Waco PD Victim Services Unit, the Waco PD Crime Scene Unit, the Waco PD Special Crimes Unit, the McLennan County Sheriff’s Department, Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens, the United States Army Corps of Engineers park rangers, the Waco Fire Department, and the Waco Police Department dispatchers, who monitored all radio traffic from the beginning of the call until its closing 24 hours later."