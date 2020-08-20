Police identify man killed in suspected series of dating app shootings

Authorities identified the man killed early Monday morning in a shooting police believe is connected to a dating app.

An autopsy was ordered for Jonanthan Deshawn Breeding, 23, after he died at a local hospital after a shooting near North 34th Street and Brook Circle. The fatal shooting was also linked to two other shootings the same day that injured two men nearby, police reported.

Waco police Officer Garen Bynum confirmed Breeding's name Thursday afternoon. He declined to release additional information because of the ongoing criminal investigation.

Police said earlier this week that Breeding's shooting was likely linked to an online dating app. Officers declined to release the name of the app but said two other men who were shot and injured early Monday morning were also using the same app before they were shot.

Officers responded at about 2:15 a.m. Monday to the intersection of North 34th Street and Brook Circle, where a vehicle had crashed into a pole. They found Breeding suffering from a gunshot wound to this torso, they said at the time.

Breeding was pronounced dead at a local hospital, and Justice of the Peace Walt "Pete" Peterson ordered an autopsy to determine the cause of death.