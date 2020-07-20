You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Police identify pedestrian killed on Valley Mills Drive
0 comments

Police identify pedestrian killed on Valley Mills Drive

Only $3 for 13 weeks

Waco police have identified the man killed late Friday morning while crossing the 600 block of North Valley Mills Drive on foot.

Gary Biegas, 60, of Waco, was killed about 11:10 a.m. while trying to walk cross the major thoroughfare, Waco police Officer Garen Bynum said.

The vehicle that struck him was traveling north,police said. American Medical Response paramedics took Biegas to a local hospital, where he later died of his injuries, police reported.

Bynum said the driver cooperated with investigators, and no criminal charges were filed by Monday morning. The crash remains under investigation, police said.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: McLennan County FAST Unit nets hundreds of arrests

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News