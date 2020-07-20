Police identify pedestrian killed on Valley Mills Drive

Waco police have identified the man killed late Friday morning while crossing the 600 block of North Valley Mills Drive on foot.

Gary Biegas, 60, of Waco, was killed about 11:10 a.m. while trying to walk cross the major thoroughfare, Waco police Officer Garen Bynum said.

The vehicle that struck him was traveling north,police said. American Medical Response paramedics took Biegas to a local hospital, where he later died of his injuries, police reported.

Bynum said the driver cooperated with investigators, and no criminal charges were filed by Monday morning. The crash remains under investigation, police said.