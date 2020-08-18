You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police identify woman killed in Lake Shore Drive crash
0 comments

Police identify woman killed in Lake Shore Drive crash

Only $5 for 5 months
crash file

Emergency responders work a two-vehicle crash Aug. 13 on Lake Shore Drive that killed a 55-year-old woman.

 Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte

Police have identified the woman killed last week in a two-vehicle crash that closed Lake Shore Drive for hours. 

Police said Debby Lynn Lopez, 55, was killed Aug. 13 when she lost control of a Ford F-150 while driving east on Lake Shore after crossing over Wooded Acres Drive. Lopez reportedly veered into the path of of GMC Yukon driving west on Lake Shore Drive.

The collision forced the Yukon into a treeline. The driver of the Yukon suffered minor injuries while Lopez died at the scene.

The driver of the Yukon wore a seat belt but Lopez did not, police said.

0 comments

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Waco Police Dept. getting 28 hybrid vehicles

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert