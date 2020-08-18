Police identify woman killed in Lake Shore Drive crash

Police have identified the woman killed last week in a two-vehicle crash that closed Lake Shore Drive for hours.
Police said Debby Lynn Lopez, 55, was killed Aug. 13 when she lost control of a Ford F-150 while driving east on Lake Shore after crossing over Wooded Acres Drive. Lopez reportedly veered into the path of of GMC Yukon driving west on Lake Shore Drive.
The collision forced the Yukon into a treeline. The driver of the Yukon suffered minor injuries while Lopez died at the scene.
The driver of the Yukon wore a seat belt but Lopez did not, police said.
