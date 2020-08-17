Police investigate 3 shootings, including 1 fatal

Waco police are investigating three early morning shootings, including one in which a 23-year-old man was killed.

Officers were called to the intersection of North 34th Street and Brooke Circle at about 2:15 a.m., where a vehicle had crashed into a pole, Waco police Officer Garen Bynum said. At the crash, police found a 23-year-old man who was unresponsive before officers found a gunshot wound in his upper torso.

Bynum said the man was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The man’s name was not immediately available.

Earlier in the morning, police were called to a corner store at North New Road ans Bosque Boulevard at about 12:30 a.m., where a man said he had been shot at, Bynum said. He reportedly told officers he was fired upon at a different location and drove to the store to get help.

Bynum said police are working to identify a possible suspect in the reported shooting.

The third shooting reportedly occurred in the 1000 block of North 34th Street at about 6:15 a.m., where gunshots were heard coming from the area. Bynum said a second call came in about a suspicious person at North 36th Street and Grim Avenue, where a man was found with a gunshot wound.

It was unclear Monday morning if all three shootings were connected as police continue to investigate and locate suspects in each of the shootings, Bynum said. No one was arrested in connection to the shootings as of Monday morning.

